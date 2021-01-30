Another country imposes travel restrictions

Another European country has imposed travel restrictions. Germany has announced new travel restrictions. The travel restrictions were imposed after a new strain of muted Covid-19 virus has been detected in some countries. Germany will impose restrictions on travel from Brazil, Britain, Portugal and South Africa.

“In addition to existing test and quarantine rules … a temporary limitation shall be imposed on carriage of travellers from countries designated as regions with variants,” reads the regulation drafted by the German government.

Earlier, airline companies in UAE has temporarily suspended flights to and from Brazil, Britain, Portugal and South Africa.