Donut sandwich filled with cheese, social media requests not to ruin dishes….

Grilled cheese sandwich, a meal that anyone can eat to quench their hunger at any time. It can also be prepared quickly. It takes only five minutes to make and eat it. But a cheese sandwich is now going viral on social media. Instead of bread, a glazed donut was used for a cheese sandwich at a donut shop at Disney World.

The cheese-filled donut was released by the shop Everglazed Donuts and Cold Brew. This little cafe has also released a video of their special sandwich cheese. The caption reads, “Delicious glazed donuts that fill the mind.”

Thought Mom made you a pretty good grilled cheese sammie growing up? Well, you ain't seen nothing yet! ?? Oodles of gooey cheese are griddled on a glazed donut for maximum mind-blowing deliciousness! ?#NationalCheeseLoversDay ? @DisneyFoodBlog#Everglazed@DisneySprings pic.twitter.com/fCrG1tW1aP — Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew (@everglazed) January 20, 2021

But sandwich lovers and donut fans are turning against this cheese-filled donut sandwich. Someone commented that you ruined two delicious dishes.