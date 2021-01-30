Jaish-Ul-Hind claimed responsibility for the Delhi blast

New Delhi: Jaish-Ul-Hind has claimed responsibility for a bomb blast in front of the Israeli embassy in New Delhi. The organization claims it in the Telegram post. Two Iranian nationals are being questioned in connection with the incident. The National Investigation Agency said it would look into the organization’s response and its rights.

The bomber struck shortly afternoon in front of the Israeli embassy on the capital, APJ Abdul Kalam Road. A letter written to the Israeli ambassador was found at the scene. It says the blast is a trailer and will be a start. Jaish-Ul-Hind claims, “By the grace and help of Almighty Allah, soldiers of Jaish-Ul-Hind were able to infiltrate a high-security area in Delhi and carry out an IED attack. This Allah willing is the beginning of a series of attacks that would target major Indian cities and payback in kind to the atrocities committed by the Indian state. Wait and we are waiting too.”