Serology tests were reportedly not reliable to determine the level of protection against infection

Experts submitted an opinion to Health Ministry warns that serology tests to determine the level of protection against the infection is not reliable. The document submitted by experts warns that “according to the data known today, serology tests are not a reliable or valid tool to determine the level of protection against infection, neither after recovery nor after getting a vaccine.”

“Therefore, is it not advised to use those tests to follow up on those who received a vaccine, except for medical research,” Tal Brosh, head of the Infectious Disease Unit at Assuta Medical Center in Ashdod and a member of a committee said. “We have no data indicating that antibody levels as tested by various kits by commercial firms differentiate between recovered people who are immune and those who aren’t,” Brosh’s document says.