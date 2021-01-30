Toyota Motor Corp overtook Volkswagen in vehicle sales last year

Toyota Motor Corp., a Japanese automaker, has regained the pole position in global vehicle sales after a gap of five years. Toyota has overtaken German carmaker Volkswagen to become the world’s largest carmaker. In 2020, Toyota sold 95.28 lakh vehicles, down 11 percent from a year earlier. At the same time, Volkswagen’s total sales fell 15.2 percent. Volkswagen’s total sales in 2020 were 93.05 lakh units. This includes sales of subsidiaries such as Audi and Porsche.

In addition to Toyota’s branded vehicles, the total number of units sold is 95.30 lakh, including sales of their subsidiaries. Volkswagen vehicles have strong roots in European countries. At the same time, sales have been adversely affected as the spread of the coronavirus in European countries has intensified and moved towards measures including lockdown. In the US, Volkswagen’s sales fell 15 percent, while sales in European countries fell 24 percent.