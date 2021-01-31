COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases in 5000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed in 5266 people in Kerala today. Outbreaks were reported in Ernakulam 743, Kozhikode 650, Kottayam 511, Pathanamthitta 496, Kollam 484, Malappuram 482, Thrissur 378, Alappuzha 371, Thiruvananthapuram 300, Kannur 230, Palakkad 211, Idukki 187, Wayanad 153 and Kasaragod 70.

Covid-19 was confirmed within the last 24 hours for a man from the UK. Covid-19 has so far been confirmed for 77 people from the UK recently. Of these, 56 tested negative. A total of 10 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

During the last 24 hours, 48,118 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 10.94%. A total of 96,25,913 samples have been sent for testing so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.