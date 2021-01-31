‘Rahul Gandhi should be made Congress president immediately’; Delhi Congress passes resolution

The Delhi Congress has passed a resolution calling for Rahul Gandhi to become the next Congress president.Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary said, “Rahul ji is the only one who can inspire Congress workers. All his predictions are coming true from farmers issue to ills of the Goods and Service Tax (GST). He’s shown his leadership ability. So we passed the resolution to make him Congress president again.”

Earlier, the Congress leadership had said that the party would elect a new president in June this year. The Congress Working Committee had approved the holding of organizational elections in the party after the Assembly elections in a few states including Kerala.