Indian-American groups condemn violent toppling of Gandhi statue in Davis city.

Several Indian-American organizations on Sunday firmly denounced the violent toppling of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the US state of California and showed hope that those responsible for the offensive act will be brought to justice. The 6-ft tall, 650-pound (294 kg) bronze statue of Gandhi in the Central Park of the City of Davis in Northern California was vandalized, broken, and ripped from the base by unknown criminals early this week. The act is seen ironic as it is the statue of a leader who was among the foremost historical giants of nonviolent civil protest that was torn down in this manner.

In 2016, the Davis City Council voted to advance with the installation of Gandhi’s statue in the city’s Central Park.

The statue of Gandhi, which was given by the Indian government to the city of Davis, was established by the city council four years ago amidst protests from anti-Gandhi and anti-India organizations.

Strongly denouncing the defilement and ruin of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Davis’s town in California, Indian National Overseas Congress said that it is more hurtful to see that the miscreants who had done this mean act on the eve of January 30th, the day when Mahatma Gandhi paid the final sacrifice for every Indian citizen’s freedom.

“We are grateful to the City of Davis for starting a formal investigation and hope that the perpetrators who have done this horrible deed will be found and prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” INOC said.