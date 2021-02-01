Covid-19 Updates: India sends Covid vaccine to Algeria, South Africa

India has send Covid-19 vaccine developed in the country to African countries. India has send vaccines to Algeria and South Africa. India has already sent COVID-19 vaccines to many countries such as Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Brazil, Oman and Nepal.

“Arrival in Algeria. A trusted partnership stands renewed. In it together. Made in India vaccines land in Johannesburg, South Africa,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted

India has already launched a massive coronavirus vaccination drive under which two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin. Oxford-AstraZeneca”s Covishield is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, and Covaxin is being produced by Bharat Biotech.