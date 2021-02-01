” Fake budget. Anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-country budget”: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee has criticized the Union Budget,2021. The TMC leader accused that the budget is anti-farmer, anti people and anti-country.

“What kind of budget is this?… Fake budget. Anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-country budget….. They have increased the price of petrol and diesel. Cess is taken away by the central government, the state government gets nothing. Farmers will be affected by this petrol and diesel price hike. They are hiking fuel prices continuously. They promised to give you Rs 15 lakh, they gave nothing”, said Mamata.

“BSNL, Rail, Air India and PSUs have been privatised. Jobs are not secure. The jobs in state government are all secure. I asked West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra, how the budget was? He said ‘disguised, camouflaged budget to deceive the people”, she added.

“The BJP is giving business to a section of people. Before the election, they promised to reopen seven tea gardens, did they? They only make fake promises. You only spread lies.”, TMC leader said.