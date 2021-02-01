Saudi Prince passes away. UAE leaders offer condolences.

The Royal Court in Saudi Arabia declared the death of a prince on Saturday night.

According to a declaration issued: ‘His Royal Highness Prince Turki bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has passed away. His funeral prayers will be held on Sunday in Riyadh.’

The President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the current president of the United Arab Emirates, the emir of Abu Dhabi, the supreme commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, and the chairman of the Supreme Petroleum Council, has expressed his condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the passing away of Prince Turki bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In his message, President Khalifa asked Allah the Almighty to rest the departed in peace and give the Al Saud family patience and solace.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages of comforts to the Saudi King.