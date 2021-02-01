US Representative tested COVID positive after receiving both doses of the vaccine.

US Representative Stephen Lynch tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, after receiving both doses of the coronavirus vaccine. His diagnosis was confirmed and the source said currently he is asymptomatic.

A staff member in the congressman’s Boston office had tested positive earlier in the week.

Lynch, who plans to isolate and vote by proxy in Congress next week, took his second dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot and tested negative for the disease before Biden was sworn in on January 20. As per studies, the shot is meant to defend against the illness occurring from the virus, but not necessarily the virus itself.

The vaccine is considered effective if a fully vaccinated individual contract COVID-19 and doesn’t endure illness brought on by the disease. Immunity “typically takes a few weeks” to build post-vaccination, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.