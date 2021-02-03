Dubai approves India’s AstraZeneca Covid vaccine

Dubai: Indian-made AstraZeneca Covid vaccine has been approved in Dubai. With the approval of the Dubai Health Authority, Indian – made vaccines will now be available in Dubai. The AstraZeneca vaccine was delivered to the UAE yesterday. The vaccine was delivered on an Air India flight from India.

The pictures of the vaccine being handed over to the UAE authorities were shared on Twitter by the Minister of Foreign Affairs S.K. Jaishankar. “Special friend – special relationship,” the foreign minister wrote on Twitter. Pawan Kapoor, Indian Ambassador to the UAE, said, “It is always a pleasure to help a close friend and this is another example of India-UAE cooperation in the field of health.”