Police dogs to detect diseases in humans; Kerala is the first state in the country to implement it….

Thiruvananthapuram: Police dogs are now available to diagnose human diseases. Dogs are being trained to diagnose diseases such as covid, breast cancer in women, and widespread blood cancer. The Thrissur Police Academy is the first in India to develop a training program for the use of police dogs for diagnosis.

Patients are diagnosed with the odor of sweat from cancer patients and covid patients. Dogs are trained to distinguish between the smell of sweat from the underwear of women with breast cancer and the smell of sweat from the underwear of those without the disease. The smell of secretions and the idea of ??being able to detect disease are also under consideration for training.

Dogs are currently being used to diagnose diseases in the United States, England, France and the UAE. During the Covid period, trained dogs were used in airports and other countries in the UAE, USA, Germany and the UK to detect infected passengers.

The Thrissur Police Academy sought the permission of the state police chief to train the dogs. With the permission of the state police chief, dogs will be trained in diagnosis in collaboration with the health department. A letter has been sent to the state police chief’s office seeking permission, but no favorable decision has been taken so far, the report said.