Two FBI agents shot dead and three were wounded in Florida.

Two FBI agents were shot dead and three were wounded while attending a search warrant on a suspect in a child pornography case in the southern US state of Florida. The suspect is also dead, the Federal Bureau of Investigation stated.

The shooting took place around 6:00 am in Sunrise, Florida when agents arrived to administer a search warrant at the suspect’s home. FBI Director Christopher Wray recognized the two killed FBI special agents as Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger. “The FBI will always honor their ultimate sacrifice and will be forever grateful for their bravery,” Wray said in a statement.

Two of the wounded agents were hospitalized and are in steady condition, the FBI said. The third agent did not require hospitalization. A law enforcement source told the Miami Herald that the defendant had shot and killed himself after fortifying himself in his home for several hours. The FBI agents had been seeking to seize the suspect’s computer and other evidence in a child pornography case.