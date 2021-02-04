Covid-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases in 6000 range today

Thiruvananthapuram: COVID-19 has been confirmed to 6102 people in Kerala today. The worst affected districts are Ernakulam 833, Kozhikode 676, Kollam 651, Pathanamthitta 569, Alappuzha 559, Malappuram 489, Thrissur 481, Kottayam 450, Thiruvananthapuram 409, Kannur 289, Idukki 269, Palakkad 217, Wayanad 114, and Kasaragod 96. During the last 24 hours, 84,007 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 7.26. A total of 98,56,074 samples have been sent for testing so far, including Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CBNAT, Truant, POCT PCR, RT, LAMP, and antigen testing.

Today, 99 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 5509 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 449 is not clear. There are currently 2,14,980 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 2,04,124 are under home / institutional quarantine and 10,856 are under hospital surveillance. A total of 1467 people were admitted to the hospital today.