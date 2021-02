Chennai: England opener Zak Crowley has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. With just hours to go before the start of the Test series against India, the opener’s injury was a setback for England.

Crowley was injured when he slipped on the marble floor of the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on his way from training room to the ground. Crowley will not be able to play in the first two Tests of the series as scanning reveals a fracture in his right wrist.