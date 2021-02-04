Nadar Christians granted OBC quota by Kerala government.

In a vital move ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections, the CPI(M)-led state government on Wednesday voted to give OBC reservations to the Nadar Christian community in the state. The cabinet chose to extend the OBC reservation to the Nadar Christian community as per the direction of the Kerala State Commission for Backward Classes.

At present, Hindu Nadar and SIUC-Christian Nadar segments have OBC reservation preferences in jobs and education. The new privilege extended to the Nadar Christian segment would be achieved without changing the OBC reservation of Hindu and SIUC Christian Nadar communities.

The Nadar community has a significant presence in the Thiruvananthapuram district and has been traditionally pro-Congress. The Christian leaders, particularly Catholics, have been demanding OBC reservation for Nadar Christians other than SIUC-Christians. By granting OBC reservation for all Christian Nadar communities, CPI (M) hopes to win over that section in the coming Assembly elections.

The cabinet decision was promptly greeted by Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, who is the head of Thiruvananthapuram based Malankara Catholic Church.