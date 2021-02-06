Celebrity Birthday: Canadian actress, dancer and, singer Nora Fatehi turns 29 today.

Nora Fatehi celebrates her 29th birthday today. The Canadian native has acted in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil movies. Apart from films, she has also appeared in reality shows and music videos. Nora Fatehi is one of the biggest dancing sensations of recent times. Give her any song and she gives puts a unique spin on it.

Nora’s debut Hindi film was the Kamal Sadanah directed ‘Roar: Tigers of Sundarban’. She appeared in ‘Crazy Cukkad Family’ the same year. Her first dance number was ‘Ittage Rechchipodam’ featured in the Telugu movie ‘Temper’. Nora also appeared in a special appearance in the Malayalam movie ‘Double Barrel’.