Country suspends temporary ban on flight services

An European country has suspended a temporary ban imposed on flight services. Denmark has suspended the temporary ban on incoming flights from the UAE. This was announced by UAE Embassy in Denmark. The flights would be resumed from Sunday, February 7.

Also Read: Emirates Airline announces important decision

All passengers must present a negative Covid test result no older than 24 hours before boarding a flight to Denmark. On arrival, they will undergo another test. They will need to isolate for 10 days. The new rules are effective till February 28.