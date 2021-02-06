India Vs England 1st Test: Joe Roots hits double century

In cricket, England is at a strong position against India in the 2nd day of first test match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. England has scored 555 runs by losing 8 wickets. Skipper Joe Root has scored a double century for the team. Thus, Joe Root became the first batsman in the history of Test cricket to score a double century in his 100th Test. Dom Bess with 28 and Jack Leach with six runs were at the crease when the stumps were drawn.

Earlier, the visitors resumed their first innings at the overnight score of 263 for 3. Ben stokes scored 82runs. Ollie Pope scored 34 and Jos Butler added 30 runs. For India, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin and Shahbaz Nadeem claimed two wickets each.

India have beaten Australia 2-1 to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy while England defeated Sri Lanka 2-0. The result of this four-match series will decide the second finalist of the ICC World Test Championship, who will face New Zealand at The Lord’s in June 2021.