IRCTC came up with online bus booking facility

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited has launched an online bus booking service.

The IRCTC is headed by the Ministry of Railways, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, and the Ministry of Food and Public Distribution. IRCTC has announced that it is becoming the first one-stop shop travel portal for the government.

Rail and flight tickets are currently available through IRCTC. The bus booking service was launched on January 29.

This service is provided by IRCTC. The launch of the mobile app is expected to be completed by the first week of March. With this, it is possible to book bus ticket through the app. IRCTC has partnered with state road transport services and private bus operators in 22 states and three Union Territories.