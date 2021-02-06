PM Modi praises Odisha girl for promoting traditional Pattachitra art.

Twenty-seven-year-old Bhagyashree Sahu from Rourkela, Odisha is overjoyed. She is happy that the whole country has taken up painting, which she has been pursuing as a hobby for so long. Bhagyashree, an engineering student, specializes in traditional painting in Odisha. She made headlines when Prime Minister Narendra Modi praises Bhagyashree’s painting at the Mann Ki Baat event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praises her for promoting cloth-based scroll paintings “Pattachitra”, which is widely practised in the state.

The Prime Minister lauded Bhagyashree for promoting the painting, which is traditionally practiced in Odisha and West Bengal. “Take the example of Bhagyashree Sahu of Rourkela, Odisha. An engineering student, she started learning Pattachitra painting in the last few months and mastered it. But do you know, where did she paint? En route to college, she collected these soft stones and cleaned them. Later, for two hours daily, she painted these stones in Pattachitra style. She started gifting the painted stones to her friends,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi further stated, “A few days back, Bhagyashree paid a unique tribute to Subhash Babu (Subhash Chandra Bose) on his birth anniversary, through these paintings. I wish her all the best in her future endeavors. Many new things can be learned and done through arts and colours.”