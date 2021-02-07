India Vs England 1st Test; India fights back, Rishab Pant out for 91

In cricket, the hosts India is fighting back against the massive score that has been raised by England in the first test match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. India has scored 237 runs by losing 6 wickets in 66 overs. James Anderson has claimed three wickets for the visitors. Gill scored 29 runs and Pujara scored 73 runs for India. Kohli has scored 11 and Rohit Sharma has scored only 6 runs.

Earlier, England has won the toss and opted to bat first. England has scored 578 runs by losing all the 10 wickets, Skipper of the English team Joe Roots has scored a double century. Joe Root became the first batsman in the history of Test cricket to score a double century in his 100th Test. Ben Stokes scored 82 runs. Ollie Pope scored 34 and Jos Butler scored 30 runs. For India, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin claimed three wickets each and Ishant Sharma and Shahbaz Nadeem scalped two each.

India have beaten Australia 2-1 to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy while England trounced Sri Lanka 2-0. The winners of this four-match series willbe the second finalist of the ICC World Test Championship, which will meet New Zealand at The Lord’s in June 2021.