Priyanka Chopra reveals her husband Nick Jonas’s favorite Indian dish

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has revealed what her husband Nick Jonas’ favorite Indian dish is. This is an interesting revelation of the star in a video of IMDB. Priyanka says that Nick likes anything made with paneer. Nick also said in an interview that paneer is his favorite Indian food. Nick responded that he liked samosas and loved paneer even more.

Priyanka Chopra also spoke about the Indian foods she misses the most, in the latest interview. “My favourite Indian food is homemade Indian food…everyday stuff that I miss tremendously,” adding that she loved eating roti and dal. “Actually, paratha slathered with white butter is one of my favourite dishes, except that I am now trying to ensure that I eat healthy,” she had said in a 2016 interview