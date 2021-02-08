India Vs England 1St Test: India needs 381 runs to win

In cricket, the hosts India is chasing back the huge score put by England in the 4th day of 1st Test match at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. India needs 381 runs in the last day to win the match. India has scored 39 runs by losing 1 wicket. India’s has lost the wicket of Rohit Sharma. Sharma has scored only 12 runs.

In the first innings England has scored 578 runs and India was all out at 337 runs. England has got a huge first innings lead of 241 runs. Shubman Gill with 15 runs and Cheteshwar Pujara at 12 are in the crease for India.

Earlier, England’s second innings was wound up for 178 runs. For India, R. Ashwin took six wickets while Shahbaz Nadeem claimed two. Pacer duo Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma bagged one wicket each.

Also Read: Indian pacer Ishant Sharma achieves a milestone in cricket

India have beaten Australia 2-1 to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy while England trounced Sri Lanka 2-0. The winners of this four-match series will be the second finalist of the ICC World Test Championship, which will meet New Zealand at The Lord’s in June 2021.