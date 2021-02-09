India Vs England 1st Test: England beats India by 227 runs

England has won the first test match against India by 227 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This is the first lose of of team India in the home ground since 2017. England has bowled out India at 192 on the fifth and final day of the match. The second Test match is set to begin on February 13, in the same venue.

England now lead the the four-test series 1-0. This is the sixth victory in a row for England. India have now lost 4 Tests under Kohl’s captaincy.

Virat Kohli (72) and Shubman Gill (50) were the highest scorers in the Indian fourth innings. James Anderson picked 3 wickets for England.

Earlier after winning the toss, England has posed a challenging target of 578 runs in the first innings. India was bowled out at 337 runs. In the second innings England scored 178.

Score Card:

England: 578/10 (190.1 over), 178/10 (46.3 Over)

India: 337/10 (95.5 Over), 192/10 (58.1 Over)