303 kilograms of hashish seized from trucks in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabian authorities has busted a drug trafficking racket. The Saudi Arabian authorities has seized 303 kilograms of hashish from two trucks in Jazan. Authorities has also arrested the drivers and cleaners of the two trucks. This was confirmed by Colonel Ahmed Al Towayan, director of relations and media at the Interior Ministry’s Agency for Security Affairs.

The accused were handed over to the Public Prosecution for further investigation and trial. Drug smuggling is an offence punishable by death in Saudi Arabia.