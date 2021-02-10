Banks will remain closed for 4 days in a row: Details inside

The banks in the country will be closed for 4 days in a row in March. Earlier on Tuesday, the bank union had call for a nationwide two-day strike on March 15 and 16. Banks will be closed for two-day strike on March 15 (Monday) and March 16 (Tuesday), while the previous two days March 13 is a second Saturday while March 14 is a Sunday. Thus banks will remain closed for four days in a row.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an apex body of nine bank employees unions has gave a call for a two-day strike from March 15. The strike was announced as a protest against proposed privatization of two public sector banks.

Members of United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) include All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA) and Bank Employees Confederation of India (BEFI).