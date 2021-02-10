COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases in 5000 range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 5980 people in Kerala today. The worst affected districts were Ernakulam 811, Kollam 689, Kozhikode 652, Kottayam 575, Pathanamthitta 571, Thrissur 540, Thiruvananthapuram 455, Malappuram 421, Alappuzha 411, Kannur 213, Wayanad 201, Palakkad 191, Idukki 179, and Kasaragod 71. 80,106 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 7.47.

A total of 1,02,94,203 samples have been sent for testing so far, including Routine sample, Sentinel sample, CBNAT, Truant, POCT PCR, RT, LAMP, and antigen testing. Today, 96 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 5457 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 386 is not clear. There are currently 2,34,767 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 2,24,378 are under home/institutional quarantine and 10,389 in hospitals. A total of 1178 people were admitted to the hospital today.