Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Kerala on Sunday with high security. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Kerala on Sunday to inaugurate the BPCL plant. With just a few days to go before the announcement of the elections, the visit of the Prime Minister is very important. After inaugurating the plant, he will also attend a BJP meeting in Kochi.

The BJP core committee has called a meeting on the 14th. It is learned that Modi may attend the meeting. He will also meet senior BJP leaders. Leaders will brief the Prime Minister directly on the progress of election preparations in Kerala. According to BJP sources, Modi will attend a campaign meeting in Thiruvananthapuram if the poll date is announced.