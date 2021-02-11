Ohio teacher’s affirmation song for students wins social media….

A video of a kindergarten teacher from Ohio, USA has gone viral on social media. The pledge song that the teacher gave to the children is now notable on social media.

Monica Waters, a teacher, shared a video of herself taking the oath of office with her students on Instagram. “I am strong, talented, talented, very special, I can conquer everything…” and the teacher tells the children to give love kisses to their most talented brains.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CKxQfWHBrZ4/

According to the post, the teacher takes the vows with the children every day before the class starts. ‘ We say these each morning during our morning meeting! Morning meeting is such a special part of the day. It sets the tone and gets off to a great a start!’. This is what Monica says on her Instagram.

The video has taken over social media. More than 75,000 people watched Monica’s video.