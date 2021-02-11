Russian news agency reported that 45 Chinese soldiers killed in the Galwan conflict

New Delhi: China has not yet officially confirmed how many soldiers were killed in clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan, Ladakh. But a Russian news agency reported that 45 Chinese soldiers have been killed. The Russian news agency reported that 20 Indian soldiers and 45 Chinese soldiers were killed in the clashes in June last year. Nine months after the clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has yet to release actual casualties.

However, India has confirmed that 20 soldiers were killed in the clashes. The Russian news agency’s report is consistent with some media reports quoting intelligence agencies, including those from the US. But China has denied the allegations. China says more than 40 soldiers have been killed. China has been reluctant to respond to reports of casualties, despite numerous reports that Chinese troops have been overcrowded, including the death of a PLA commanding officer.