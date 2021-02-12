2nd Test match between India and England to begin in Chennai tomorrow

In cricket, India will face England in the second test match at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from tomorrow. England has won the first test match played at Chennai by 227 runs.

Chennai. England has named its 12-member squad, resting veteran pacer James Anderson and bringing back Stuart Broad in his place, on the eve of the match. “We are going to make four changes. Jimmy, Jofra (injured), Jos, Dom Bess are out with Foakes, Ali, Stone, Broad and Woakes coming in to the XII,” said English skipper Joe Root.

Predicted Playing XI of England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Dan Lawrence, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sturat Broad, Jack Leach.

Predicted Playing XI of India : Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar/Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.