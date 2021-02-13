Auto-rickshaw driver’s daughter Manya Singh crowned as ‘Miss India 2020 Runner-up’

Manya Singh a girl from Uttar Pradesh has rose to stardom in social media after she crowned as runner-up of VLCC Femina Miss India beauty pageant. Her inspiring story has become viral on all social media platforms.

Manya Singh, daughter of a auto rickshaw driver from Uttar Pradesh has won the beauty pageant after many sleepless nights and years of hard work. She had shared her efforts on her social media handle and the post had gone viral.

“I’ve spent numerous nights without food and sleep. I’ve spent many afternoons walking for miles on end. My blood, sweat, and tears have amalgamated into courage to pursue my dreams. Being a rickshaw driver’s daughter, I never had the opportunity to attend school as I had to start working in my teens. All the clothes I had were hand-me-downs. I yearned for books, but luck wasn’t in my favour. Eventually, my parents mortgaged whatever little jewellery my mother had to ensure that I paid my exam fees in order to earn a degree. My mother has suffered a lot to provide for me. At 14, I ran away from home. I somehow managed to complete my studies in the day, became a dishwasher in the evening and worked at a call centre at night. I’ve walked hours to reach places so I could save the rickshaw fare. I am here today at the VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 stage to uplift my father, my mother, and my young brother and to show the world that all is possible if you are committed to yourself and your dreams.” she said in a post shared by the official Instagram handle of Miss India back in December.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Femina Miss India (@missindiaorg)

Manasa Varanasi, an engineer from Telangana, was named winner of the VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 . Haryana’s Manika Sheokand was declared VLCC Femina Miss Grand India 2020.