Coalition forces destroys Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia had intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone targeting Saudi Arabia launched by Houthi rebels. The drone was targeted at Abha airport in Saudi Arabia. The coalition destroyed the improvised explosive device (IED) that was heading towards the airport.

The Houthi rebels had been targeting Saudi Arabia continuously. The Houthi rebels had been using drones and missiles to attack Saudi Arabia. The coalition’s forces regularly intercept explosive-laden boats in the Red Sea and explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia.

#BREAKING: Arab Coalition intercepted an explosive #Houthi drone launched towards the Abha International Airport pic.twitter.com/OepeXAhCzo — Saudi Gazette (@Saudi_Gazette) February 13, 2021

Yemen is witnessing violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa. The crisis escalated in 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains. More than 100,000 Yemenis, including civilians, are believed to have been killed in the conflict.