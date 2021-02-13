DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Coalition forces destroys Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

Feb 13, 2021, 04:37 pm IST

Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia had intercepted and destroyed an  explosive-laden drone targeting Saudi Arabia launched by Houthi rebels.   The drone was targeted at Abha airport in Saudi Arabia. The coalition destroyed the improvised explosive device (IED) that was heading towards the airport.

The Houthi rebels had been targeting Saudi Arabia continuously. The Houthi rebels had been using  drones and missiles to attack Saudi Arabia. The coalition’s forces regularly intercept explosive-laden boats in the Red Sea and explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia.

Yemen is witnessing violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa. The crisis escalated in 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains. More than 100,000 Yemenis, including civilians, are believed to have been killed in the conflict.

Tags
Feb 13, 2021, 04:37 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button