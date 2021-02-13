India Vs England 2nd Test: India at 189 for 3 wickets

In cricket, the hosts the Indian team has scored 189 runs by losing 3 wickets in the second test match against England at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Rohit Sharma scored his seventh test century in just 130 balls, with 14 boundaries and two sixes.

Earlier, India won the toss and elected to bat in the morning but soon suffered a setback because of Shubman Gill’s early departure to pacer Olly Stone. Thereafter, Rohit added 85 runs for the second wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara, who fell to Ben Stokes. Just before lunch, Moeen Ali scalped the prize wicket of skipper Virat Kohli.

India have beaten Australia 2-1 to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy while England trounced Sri Lanka 2-0. The winners of this four-match series will be the second finalist of the ICC World Test Championship, which will meet New Zealand at The Lord’s in June 2021.