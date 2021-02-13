India Vs England 2nd Test: India won the toss

In cricket, hosts India has won the toss and opted to bat first in the second test match against England at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. As per last reports, India has scored 106 runs by losing 3 wickets. India lost the wickets of Shubman Gill (0), Cheteshwar Pujara (21) and captain Virat Kohli (0). Rohit Sharma is on the crease with 80 runs.

England has beat India in the first test match in Chennai by 277 runs. England made four changes to its side. Fast bowler James Anderson has been rested, while Jofra Archer was ruled out with an elbow injury sustained in the previous game. Pace bowlers Stuart Broad and Olly Stone come into the side. Off-spinner Dominic Bess has also been dropped. Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes is England’s fourth change. He replaces Jos Buttler.

India made three changes to its side. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel replaces Shahbaz Nadeem and Kuldeep Yadav comes in for Washington Sundar. Jasprit Bumrah has been rested and Mohammed Siraj will replace him.

India have beaten Australia 2-1 to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy while England trounced Sri Lanka 2-0. The winners of this four-match series will be the second finalist of the ICC World Test Championship, which will meet New Zealand at The Lord’s in June 2021.