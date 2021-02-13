Plastic bags containing “chopped body parts” found on the city outskirts !!!

Prosecutors in the westward Mexico state of Jalisco state that police have discovered 18 plastic bags full of chopped-up body parts on the outskirts of the town of Guadalajara. Police located one human limb near a highway bridge, which directed them to the collection of taped-up bags in a ditch nearby. The severed limbs are being analyzed to ascertain how many bodies the parts are associated with.

In November, officials retrieved 113 bodies and further human remains from a hidden tomb in the town of El Salto, just outside Guadalajara. A total of 189 corpses were found in the town during 2020. The state is home to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, one of Mexico’s most brutal and powerful.

Read more; Indian Himalayan states at risk of “glacial flood hazards”

More remains have been discovered in secluded graves there than in any other state in recent years. The cartel has been working as breakaway dissension in and around Guadalajara for years. More than 80,000 people are recorded as absconding since Mexico’s drug war started in 2006.