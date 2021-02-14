A pet dog inherits $ 5 million from his millionaire master. [Video]

Washington: The dog has been given $ 5 million by its owner, a millionaire, as hereditary property. Lulu, an eight-year-old dog, inherited the US $ 5 million (Rs. 36,29,55,250) after the owner’s death. According to the will, Lulu received his huge amount of money after the death of his owner, Bill Doris.

Bill Doris says in the will that he donates his savings to a trust. But this property can only be used to maintain Lulu. Boris entrusted his friend Martha Burton to care for the dog. The BBC reports that the will states that Martha Burton can buy a fixed amount each month as payment for look after Lulu. However, they have no clear idea of ??the value of Bill Doris’s land, he is reported to have innumerable lands and investments.