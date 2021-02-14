Benefits of Agricultural reform: 10 facts you have to know about it

The Agrarian Amendment Acts are for the upliftment and welfare of the farmers. One group to mislead the farmers and protect their own interests, those who reap political gains under the guise of the peasant struggle, so many people are cheating the peasants for their own selfish interests in the peasant struggle. Let’s see what are the benefits of the agrarian reform:

Single Consolidated Market.

Farmers are free to sell their produce wherever they want and wherever they want.

The end of the monopoly of the APMC alliance.

Support price acts as a safety net for farmers.

Legal framework for the protection of farmers’ rights.

Reduction in market fees, taxes, etc., and better price finding.

Infrastructure development near the farm gate.

Contract farming: a form of price assurance and enhancing ties with the food security sector.

The government has made it clear that the Amendment Act will be implemented only in exceptional circumstances such as war, famine, extraordinary inflation, and natural disasters. The central government had stated that the strike was launched by misleading the farmers as this was the truth and fact.