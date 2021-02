Kochi: Fuel prices have risen for the sixth day in a row in the state. Petrol has a price hike of 29 paise and diesel at 33 paise. In Thiruvananthapuram, petrol was priced at Rs 90.68 and diesel at Rs 84.83.

In Kochi, petrol price has gone up by Rs 88.89 and diesel by Rs 83.48. With the continuous rise in fuel prices, the prices of essential commodities have also gone up.