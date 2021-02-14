Gulf country extends suspension of events, dine-in services

A gulf country has extended the suspension of events, dine-in services. Saudi Arabia has announced this. Saudi Arabia has extended restrictions on entertainment activities, gatherings, and dine-in restaurant services for 20 more days. Indoor orders at restaurants and coffee shops will continue to be suspended for the same duration, with services of those facilities to be confined to takeaway orders. During the extension period, the maximum of gathering on social occasions must not exceed 20 persons. The new decision was announced to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The restrictions, which come into effect from 10pm on Sunday evening. The suspension could be extended again. Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia announced the suspension of entry for non-citizens for a period of two weeks in light of surging coronavirus cases in both Gulf countries. Earlier Saudi Arabia has shut 57 mosques.