Night curfew imposed from Thursday

A country has decided to impose night curfew to contain the spread of coronavirus. Iraq has announced this. The Supreme Committee for Health and National Safety in Iraq has announced this. The nationwide curfew will start from February 18. The curfew will be from 8pm to 5am.

Security forces, service departments and vegetable stores are exempted from the curfew. Mourning assemblies will be prohibited, with the imposition of a fine of five million dinars on offenders. All mosques and hussainiyas will be closed and open only at times of prayer to raise the call to prayer.

The committee has banned the holding of wedding parties in the banquet halls as from February 15 until further notice.