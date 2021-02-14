Pak woman who had become Panchayat head in UP has been arrested

Lucknow: A Pakistani national has been arrested for allegedly taking over as panchayat president in Uttar Pradesh. She became the president of a Pakistani civil panchayat in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh. Jalesar police arrested 65-year-old Bano Begum. The government had last year ordered an inquiry into the incident following complaints from villagers. An FIR was lodged and it became clear that they did not have Indian citizenship. Bano Begum was elected interim president of Jalesar Grama Panchayat.

She came to India in 1980 after marrying Akhtar Ali, a native of Ettah. They were not later granted citizenship until their visas were extended. Bano Begum married Akhtar Ali, an Indian citizen, 40 years ago and came to India from Karachi. They had renewed their visas without accepting Indian citizenship. In the 2015 local elections, Bano Begum was elected as a member of the panchayat. Bano Begum took over as interim president after the death of the panchayat president on January 9th of the previous year. The investigation found that she had contested the elections by organizing the Aadhaar card and other documents. They were arrested from their home on Saturday.