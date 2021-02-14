Sate government announced reward for those who provide information on child marriage

Thiruvananthapuram: The latest reports state that child marriage is on the rise in the state. The Department of Social Justice estimates that 17 percent of all marriages in certain areas are committed by girls under the age of 18. In this situation, the state government is coming up with new programs to prevent child marriages. The government has also announced a reward for those who report child marriages. The reward offered by the state government is Rs 2,500. If there is a child marriage anywhere, there are now obstacles to bring it to the attention of the authorities. Relatives or locals need to be notified. Biju Prabhakar, secretary of the social justice department, said it was rare for anyone to be so informed.

The prize was announced to encourage those who are willing to provide information in this situation. The Government has accepted the recommendation made by the Director, Department of Women and Child Welfare. This will be the secret fund of the Director of the Department. Rs 5 lakh was allotted for this last day. The details of the informants will be kept confidential. A 24-hour call center and helpline will be set up to provide information.