A Saudi Arabian Princess has passed away. This was announced by Royal Court in Saudi Arabia. The Royal Court announced the death of Princess Dana bint Abdullah bin Turki bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud. The funeral prayers were held at Makkah in Saudi Arabia on Sunday .

His Highness Amir Sheikh Nawab Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al- Sabah, the ruler of Kuwait has send condolences to Saudi king Salman bin Abdulaziz on the demise of Princess Dana bint Abdullah bin Turki bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.