Gulf country exempts certain passengers from pre-booking of hotels for quarantine

A gulf country has decided to exempt certain passengers from pre-booking of hotels for quarantine. Oman has announced this. As per the new decision announced by the Civil Aviation Authority, children under the age of 15 years, diplomatic missions and airline crews and those above the age of 60 year will not be required to confirm hotel reservations for institutional isolation before entering the country.

Also sick passengers who obtain an exemption in writing from the concerned health authorities and holders of permits for private institutional isolation centers that are pre-approved by the Relief and Shelter Sector are also exempted.