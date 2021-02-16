India Vs England 2nd Test: India beat England by 317 runs

In cricket, the ‘Team India’ has defeated England by 317 runs in the 2nd test match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. England has won the first test played at the same venue. With this victory, India has levelled the four match series 1-1.

Axar Patel became the sixth Indian to take a five-wicket haul on Test debut. Ashwin took 3 wickets in the second innings. Kuldeep Yadav took 2 wickets.

The third Test, a day-night contest, is set for Ahmedabad from February 24. India have beaten Australia 2-1 to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy while England trounced Sri Lanka 2-0. The winners of this four-match series will be the second finalist of the ICC World Test Championship, which will meet New Zealand at The Lord’s in June 2021.

Scorecard:

India: 329/10, 286/10

England: 134/10,164/10