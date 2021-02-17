Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia destroys explosive-laden drone launched by Houthi rebels

The coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia has intercepted and destroyed explosive-laden drone launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen. This was confirmed by Col. Turki Al Maliki, the spokesman of coalition forces. This is the sixth attack by Houthi rebels in last five days.

“Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed this morning (Wednesday) a ‘booby-trapped’ drone launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in Khamis Mushait city, south of Saudi Arabia. The Joint Forces will continue to implement all necessary operational procedures to safeguard civilians and civilian objects in accordance with the customary International Humanitarian Law”, said Col. Turki Al Maliki.

The Houthi rebels had been targeting Saudi Arabia continuously. The Houthi rebels had been using drones and missiles to attack Saudi Arabia. The coalition’s forces regularly intercept explosive-laden boats in the Red Sea and explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia.

Yemen is witnessing violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa. The crisis escalated in 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains. More than 100,000 Yemenis, including civilians, are believed to have been killed in the conflict.